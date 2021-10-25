Truck Hits Fire Department Vehicle

Salina Police are searching for a driver who hit an emergency vehicle and fled the scene.

Around 9 a.m. today, a Salina Fire Department medical officer vehicle was going south on S. Ninth St. and attempted to turn west on Crawford Street with its lights and sirens activated. In the process, a white Chevrolet pickup truck hit the emergency vehicle. The Chevrolet truck then left the scene and was last seen going west on Prescott Ave. from Ninth Street.

Police describe the truck as having a six-inch lift, wide low-profile tires, white lettering on the back window and a loud exhaust.

The SFD vehicle had damage to the front driver’s side fender and bumper.

If you know any information about the location of this vehicle, contact the Salina Police Department.