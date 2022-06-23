Salina, KS

Truck Fire Near US-81, No Injuries

KSAL StaffJune 23, 2022

No injuries are reported after a truck pulling a cattle trailer caught fire Wednesday night near U.S. Highway 81.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 2006 Peterbilt was parked on a northbound off ramp from U.S. 81 at mile post 157. The 23-year-old driver from Nebraska had gone to sleep in the truck’s sleeper. He woke up to the smell of smoke and found a fire in the engine bay.

The driver used a fire entinguisher to put out part of the fire, and Rural Fire District No. 7 arrived to put out the rest.

The truck had damage in the engine department and was towed. No cattle were harmed.

 

