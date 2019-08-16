Truck Driver Killed in Crash

A truck driver from Iowa was killed in a single vehicle crash on a North Central Kansas Highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Gerald Lang from Nevada, Iowa, as driving a 2017 Mack semi, headed south on K14 Highway in Lincoln County. The semi left the road to the right. Lang over corrected back onto the roadway, and rolled the truck. It came to rest across both lanes of traffic.

Lang was killed in the crash.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon 11 miles north of Lincoln on K4 Highway.