Truck Driver Killed in Crash

A truck driver was killed in a single vehicle crash along Interstate 70 Thursday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Christopher Poare of Wichita was driving an International Semi headed west on I 70. He left the road to the right, traveled in the ditch, reentered the road, and rolled. The semi came to rest on its top in the westbound left shoulder, facing eastbound.

Poare, who was buckled up, died at the scene.

The crash happened at 6:15 Thursday evening in Geary County on I 70 in the area of milepost 292, about two miles east of Milford Lake Road.