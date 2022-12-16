Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

A truck driver from Colorado was transported to a Wichita hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Solomon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Kenworth was headed west on I 70 when the driver left the road to the left and struck a guardrail. The semi then went through the guardrail and down an embankment, and onto the railroad tracks underneath the interstate. It came to rest against an embankment on the other side of the tracks.

The driver, 38-year-old Mathiwos Gifawessen from Aurora, Colorado, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened at 5:40 Thursday evening on Interstate 70 in Saline County about a mile west of the Solomon exit near mile marker 265.