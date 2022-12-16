Salina, KS

Now: 23 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 35 ° | Lo: 23 °

Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerDecember 16, 2022

A truck driver from Colorado was transported to a Wichita hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Solomon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Kenworth was headed west on I 70 when the driver left the road to the left and struck a guardrail. The semi then went through the guardrail and down an embankment, and onto the railroad tracks underneath the interstate. It came to rest against an embankment on the other side of the tracks.

The driver, 38-year-old Mathiwos Gifawessen from Aurora, Colorado, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened at 5:40 Thursday evening on Interstate 70 in Saline County about a mile west of the Solomon exit near mile marker 265.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

A truck driver from Colorado was transported to a Wichita hospital following a single-vehicle crash ...

December 16, 2022 Comments

WICHITA TRINITY ACAMEDY GIRLS WIPE ...

Sports News

December 16, 2022

Miguel Millan named to AFCA-NAIA Al...

Sports News

December 15, 2022

K-State’s Vaughn Earns Second-Str...

Sports News

December 15, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Brass Christmas...
December 15, 2022Comments
World’s Largest Bel...
December 15, 2022Comments
Scholars Repository Hits ...
December 15, 2022Comments
Saline County Broadband G...
December 15, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra