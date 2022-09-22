Truck Driver Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A truck driver from McPherson was hurt in a single-vehicle crash at the junction of Interstate 135 and Interstate 70 near Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 52-year-old William Ingels of McPherson was driving a Kenworth semi headed north on I 135 exiting to head east on I 70. A driver’s side tire failed causing him to lose control. The truck and trailer slid off the road and went down an embankment. It came to rest on I 70.

Igels was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at 2:45 at the junction of Interstate 135 and Interstate 70.