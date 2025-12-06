Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

A driver was hurt when a semi rolled onto its side in a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Jeremy Adams from Beloit was driving an International semi headed east on Navajo Road when it left the road to the right. The semi went slightly airborne, and landed on the driver’s side.

Adams, who was not buckled up, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Navajo Road at 40th Road in Ottawa County.