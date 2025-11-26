Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

A truck driver was hurt in a single vehicle crash early Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Scott Graverholt from Bellevue, Nebraska, was driving a Kenworth semi headed south on K 15 Highway. He crossed the center line and entered a ditch. The semi stuck a cattle fence and traveled along the inside of the fence line before striking a culvert and coming to rest.

Graverholt was transported to the hospital in Junction City to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at around 2:00 Tuesday morning along K 15 Highway in Dickinson County at mile post 185.9 at 3300 Avenue.