Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

A truck driver was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single-vehicle rollover crash on a highway in Clay County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Omar Meza Martinez was driving a Kenworth semi pulling a trailer headed north on K 15 Highway. The truck entered the east ditch, rolling once, and came to rest on its wheels.

The driver, who was buckled up, was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at around 10:30 Monday morning on K 15 Highway north of Clay Center in the area of milepost 214.