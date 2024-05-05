Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

A truck driver from Michigan was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 late Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Darryl Marchand from Hazel Park, Michigan, was driving a 2020 Freightliner Semi headed east on I 70. The truck and trailer veered off the road to the right, entered a ditch, and rolled once.

Marchand was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 4:45 Saturday afternoon on I 70 in Dickinson County at mile marker 270.2, or 2.25 miles West of Fair Road.