Salina, KS

Now: 29 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 29 °

Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerMarch 12, 2023

A truck driver from Colorado was hurt in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 east of Salina near Solomon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Randy Slife from Denver, Colorado, was driving a 2016 International semi pulling a trailer headed east. He lost control and went across the the median and the westbound lanes. The truck and trailer ran off the Interstate, struck a Kansas Department of Transportation fence, and came to rest in a field.

Slife, who was buckled up, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at 1:10 Saturday morning on I-70 east of Salina, about two miles west of the Solomon exit.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Soloists Preparing For Messiah

A quintet of world-renowned solostos are preparing to perform in one of the longest ...

March 12, 2023 Comments

Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

Kansas News

March 12, 2023

Tips Sought in Damage Case

Kansas News

March 11, 2023

Kansas’ Bill Self and Jalen W...

Sports News

March 10, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck Driver Hurt in Cras...
March 12, 2023Comments
Tips Sought in Damage Cas...
March 11, 2023Comments
Protection Order Arrest
March 10, 2023Comments
State Legislators Approve...
March 10, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra