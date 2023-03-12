Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

A truck driver from Colorado was hurt in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 east of Salina near Solomon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Randy Slife from Denver, Colorado, was driving a 2016 International semi pulling a trailer headed east. He lost control and went across the the median and the westbound lanes. The truck and trailer ran off the Interstate, struck a Kansas Department of Transportation fence, and came to rest in a field.

Slife, who was buckled up, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at 1:10 Saturday morning on I-70 east of Salina, about two miles west of the Solomon exit.