Truck Donation Benefits Students

A Ford F-750 truck valued at more than $80,000 has been gifted to Salina Area Technical College.

According to the school, Bergkamp recently made the donation, which provides students with opportunities for hands-on experience using commercial-grade equipment while preparing them for high-demand careers in the construction, diesel technology, industrial maintenance and welding industries.

The heavy-duty vehicle is roughly 35 feet long and weighs close to 50,000 pounds. Salina Tech equipped the truck with a customized aftermarket flatbed designed to haul more than 35,000 pounds of material. This addition is essential for Salina Tech students to pick up and transport massive pieces of equipment, metal and parts like railroad ties currently being used in a parking lot resurfacing project. The college also worked with a Salina Tech graduate at locally owned OSM Graphics to create a one-of-a-kind wrap for the cab of the truck.

“At Bergkamp, we believe the future of skilled trades depends on businesses investing in the next generation of professionals and innovators who will likely live and work in our community,” said Jason Bergkamp, CEO of Bergkamp. “When students have access to professional-grade equipment, they graduate with greater confidence and experience. That’s good for employers, good for our community and good for Kansas.”

The Bergkamp donation was made in conjunction with the Kansas Technical College Contribution Credit Program, which encourages private-sector investment in higher education by providing tax benefits for qualified gifts that enhance student learning and workforce development.

“This extraordinary gift from Bergkamp will no doubt have a lasting impact on our students and the quality of education we are able to provide,” said Dr. Greg Nichols, Salina Tech President. “Hands-on learning is the foundation of technical education and this truck will create educational opportunities for generations of students and help ensure our graduates enter the workforce ready to contribute on day one.”

For years, Bergkamp has partnered with Salina Tech by hiring graduates, supporting workforce development initiatives and participating on advisory boards. All of these investments help strengthen the region’s manufacturing and skilled trades industries.

Founded in 1977 and based in Salina, Bergkamp designs and hand-builds heavy machinery used by paving contractors and government agencies worldwide to maintain, repair, and extend the lifecycle of roads.

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Photos via Salina Area Technical College