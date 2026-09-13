Governor Candidates Square Off in Debate

Candidates for governor engaged in a veritable bare-knuckle brawl when they took the stage Saturday at the Kansas State Fair for a debate punctuated by the chants and jeers of an enthusiastic crowd of dueling supporters.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, the Republican nominee, and state Sen. Cindy Holscher, the Democratic nominee, largely sidestepped pointed questions from a news media panel as they argued over who was more extreme and how to make life affordable for state residents.

The crowd that filled the Heartland Credit Union Pavilion at times drowned out the candidates. Holscher supporters carried signs that poked fun at Masterson’s “no-show” job at Wichita State University, where he was paid nearly a million dollars since 2017 as director of “GoCreate, a Koch Collaborative.” Masterson supporters waved signs that read “Cue card Cindy,” a reference to Holscher’s preference to bring notes with her on stage at the debate.

Masterson, of Andover, said he was running for governor to make sure working families can afford to live in Kansas and stop people from being taxed out of their homes.

“I will be the most pro-ag, pro-business, pro-oil and gas governor this state has ever seen,” he said. “That is how we bring opportunity to our people.”

He repeatedly defined Holscher as a socialist and the “most radical liberal progressive that’s ever been on a ticket” in Kansas.

“I am no socialist,” she responded. “But Ty keeps saying ‘socialist’ and ‘extreme.’ Do you know what’s extreme? Opposing health care when people are struggling. That’s extremist. What else is extreme? Opposing raising the minimum wage for our people while he’s collecting a million dollars from a no-show job. That’s extreme.”

Greg Akagi of WIBW 580 Radio moderated the debate with questions posted by Kansas Reflector senior reporter Tim Carpenter, KWCH-TV’s Michael Schwanke, and Gras and Grain editor and publisher Donna Sullivan.

Holcher, of Overland Park, said she was running for governor because of the affordability crisis that is hitting everywhere in the state. She said property taxes are so high because a Legislature led by Masterson keeps giving tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy. She pointed out that Masterson has led the state Senate for six years with a GOP supermajority, and she blamed him for failing to lower property taxes.

“He either doesn’t want to do this or doesn’t know how,” she said. “I will get it done.”

She also called for the state to invest more in public schools to ease the local tax burden.

“Just listen to the words coming out of her mouth,” Masterson said. “You think the answer to affordability is more government spending? You think that’s the answer? That’s the opposite of what is true. The truth of why your taxes are so high is because people like Cindy have not met one of your tax dollars she didn’t want to spend two of.”

Holscher said there was a “very big difference” between the two when it came to tax policy. Masterson, she said, favors tax breaks for his donors while she favors tax breaks for working people. She promised to invest more in communities.

Masterson at times shouted down a chorus of boos from Holscher supporters.

“You guys think you’re going to get more affordability by higher taxes?” he said. “I mean, process that through your brains.”

Abortion rights

Masterson asserted during the debate that the constitutional amendment that voters rejected in August wasn’t about abortion. The amendment would have made Kansas Supreme Court justices elected officials, and Masterson previously argued in favor of the amendment because he said it would allow the court to overturn abortion rights in Kansas.

Masterson’s additional assertion that “abortion is an 80-20 issue” was met with chants of “liar, liar” from Holscher supporters. He said people want fewer abortions, no late-term abortions and no taxpayer-funded abortions.

Holscher said Kansas voters made their position known in 2022 when they shot down a different constitutional amendment that was purely about eliminating the right to terminate a pregnancy. After that failed by a 59-41 margin, she said, Masterson decided to try again with this year’s amendment, which failed by a 61-39 margin.

“He keeps attacking reproductive health care, and that’s what he will keep doing if you elect him governor,” she said. “The attacks will be unrelenting on your rights.”

Masterson responded by accusing Holscher of supporting elitists.

“She wants the power of the smallest group of people possible,” he said.

“When did 60% become the smallest group?” Holscher answered, referring to the popular vote.

Masterson then pivoted to a new topic, accusing Holscher of wanting to allow children to undergo “transgender surgeries” without their parents’ knowledge. Her supporters booed in response.

“It’s in the record! Look it up! Look. It. Up,” Masterson shouted at the crowd, which booed louder. “This is not up for debate. It’s in the record. You’re denying the truth.”

Data centers

Holscher, who has called for a temporary moratorium on data centers, attacked Masterson for supporting for their development. She said artificial intelligence companies spent $800,000 on advertising to support Masterson during the primary.

“Ty is gonna put a data center on every corner and every cornfield,” Holscher said.

Masterson said his position on data centers had never changed, a dig at Holscher, who voted with him in favor of legislation last year that provides a tax exemption for large data center developments. He said data centers will bring property tax dollars to communities.

“Let the locals make the decision,” he said.

School vouchers

Masterson said he supports private school vouchers because it isn’t fair to leave kids in a position where their only option is a failing school.

“They’ll learn generational welfare, or they’ll learn crime pays,” he said.

Pointing at Holscher, he added: “All this is blindness to those kids that are trapped.”

Holscher highlighted his support for former Gov. Sam Brownback’s failed tax experiment and cuts to public education spending.

“I don’t know what you’d expect,” she said. “You defunded our schools to the crisis point. You’re the person who made it difficult for these children to do well.”