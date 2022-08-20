Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 63 °

Truck Crashes Near Salina

Todd PittengerAugust 20, 2022

A truck driver from Las Vegas was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single vehicle crash along Interstate 135 late Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,  41-year-old Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez was driving a 2013 International truck. He was headed north on I 135 in the right lane.

The truck left the road to the right, and Zerquera-Jimenez overcorrected. He veered back to the left and overcorrected again causing the the truck to overturn.

Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 9:20 Friday night on I 135 about 9 miles south of Salina.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Healthy Workplace Roundtable Planne...

The Saline County Health Department is planning to host a Healthy Workplace Roundtable designed for ...

August 20, 2022 Comments

Arrest in 2011 Salina Murder

Top News

August 20, 2022

Truck Crashes Near Salina

Kansas News

August 20, 2022

KWU Continues to Set Enrollment Rec...

Kansas News

August 19, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck Crashes Near Salina
August 20, 2022Comments
KWU Continues to Set Enro...
August 19, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Stolen Boa...
August 19, 2022Comments
Torch the Mortgage
August 19, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra