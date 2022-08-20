Truck Crashes Near Salina

A truck driver from Las Vegas was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single vehicle crash along Interstate 135 late Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez was driving a 2013 International truck. He was headed north on I 135 in the right lane.

The truck left the road to the right, and Zerquera-Jimenez overcorrected. He veered back to the left and overcorrected again causing the the truck to overturn.

Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 9:20 Friday night on I 135 about 9 miles south of Salina.