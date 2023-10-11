Truck Crashes, Catches Fire

A man from Arkansas was killed in a single-vehicle fiery crash in Central Kansas Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Jerri Garrett from Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, was driving a 2020 Ford F 250 pickup truck on US 77 Highway in Dickinson County. For unknown reasons he steered the truck left of center into a ditch, drove through a pasture, and came to rest in a creek bed where it caught fire.

Garrett died at the scene.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at around 2:00 on US 77 Highway near milepost 129 in Dickinson County about 2 miles North of Herington.