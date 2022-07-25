Salina, KS

Truck and Trailer Stolen

KSAL StaffJuly 25, 2022

A truck and trailer hauling hay were stolen over the course of Saturday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 1999 gray Dodge truck and a red dump trailer carrying hay bales were stolen from the 200 block of E. Gold Road. Police believe the theft occurred between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The owner told police that the truck could be started without using a key.

The total in estimated value of the stolen items stands at $8,000. There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

