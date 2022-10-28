Salina, KS

Truck and Tools Stolen

KSAL StaffOctober 28, 2022

Authorities are looking for a stolen truck and the thief who took it.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, someone jumped into a blue, 1995 GMC Sierra pickup – found the key in the visor and drove away from the 1700 block of E. Old 40 Highway.

The unlocked pickup had a number of tools inside the cab and truck bed and is valued at $4,200.

The 59-year-old owner told deputies the truck has some rust on the driver’s side and a sticker on the back that reads, “Preserve wild life, pickle a squirrel.”

The truck has Kansas tag 422 PCM.

