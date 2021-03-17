Troy Watson named KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week

Troy Watson (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) has been selected as the KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week for his efforts in last week’s OKWU Eagle Spring Invitational. He was selected for his performance from March 8-14 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Watson led the Coyote contingent to a fifth-place finish at the OKWU Spring Invitational, the first tournament of the spring for the No. 15 ranked Coyotes. He shot a first-round 76, then followed with a pair of 75’s in rounds 2 and 3 to finish the tournament tied for fifth.

Watson then followed his performance last week with a tournament win at the CBC Invitational held on Monday and Tuesday in Maumelle, Ark. The Coyotes also won the team title in the tournament.

Watson and the Coyotes head to Broken Arrow, Okla. next Monday and Tuesday for the First Leg of the KCAC Championships at Battle Creek. The following week, KWU hosts the Kansas Wesleyan Spring Invitational at the Salina Country Club.