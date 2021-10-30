Salina, KS

Trout Season Set to Begin

Todd PittengerOctober 30, 2021

The wait is almost over for Kansas anglers eagerly waiting for the Nov. 1 opening day of trout season. More than 30 waters, including Lakewood in Salina, are being stocked with rainbow trout providing anglers across the state with winter fishing opportunities.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, trout will be stocked regularly throughout the season, which ends April 15.

While most fish stocked will be rainbow trout, Kansas anglers have been known to occasionally catch palomino trout, or golden rainbow trout. Not to be confused with golden trout, golden rainbow trout have a genetic variation that many fish growers selectively breed to create a novelty fish for anglers to pursue. While all fish stocked will be a catchable size, a few lunkers will also be added to give anglers the opportunity to catch a trophy.

Starting this year, Kansas youth 15 and younger can purchase a youth trout permit for $7 – half of the adult permit price – which will allow youth to keep five trout in select waters.

Anglers 16 and older who fish for trout must have a $14.50 trout permit and a fishing license, unless exempt. All anglers with a trout permit may keep five trout per day unless the water is posted otherwise.

To purchase a trout permit, visit kshuntfishcamp.com, download the HuntFish KS mobile app, or visit a license vendor near you.

For more information on trout fishing in Kansas, permits and stocking schedules, visit ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Special-Fishing-Programs-for-You/Trout-Fishing-Program.

 

 

 

