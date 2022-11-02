Trout Season Now Open

The wait is over for Kansas trout anglers, as Nov. 1 marked the opening day of trout season.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, more than 30 waters are being stocked with rainbow trout including the Lakewood body of ware in Salina , providing anglers across the state with winter fishing opportunities.

Kansas’ trout season runs through April 15, 2023, and anglers can find a list of stocked locations on ksoutdoors.com along with a stocking schedule. This year, waters will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.

While most fish stocked will be rainbow trout, Kansas anglers have occasionally caught palomino trout, or golden rainbow trout. Not to be confused with golden trout, golden rainbow trout have a genetic variation that many fish growers selectively breed to create a novelty fish for anglers to pursue. While all fish stocked will be a catchable size, a few lunkers will also be added to give anglers the opportunity to catch a trophy!

Anglers 16 and older who fish for trout must have a $14.50 trout permit and a fishing license, unless exempt. Kansas youth 15 and younger can purchase a youth trout permit for $7. All anglers with a trout permit may keep five trout per day unless the water is posted otherwise.

To purchase a trout permit, visit gooutdoorskansas.com, download the GoOutdoorsKS mobile app, or visit a license vendor near you.

For more information on trout fishing in Kansas, permits and stocking schedules, visit ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Special-Fishing-Programs-for-You/Trout-Fishing-Program.