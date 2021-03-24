Trout Resigns as Bennington Girls Basketball Coach

It’s never easy to walk away. However, TJ Trout believes the right time is now.

After leading the girls basketball program at Bennington High School for six seasons, coach Trout confirmed Wednesday of his decision to resign. The announcement comes after an 8-8 season in 2020-21.

“So many blessings,” Trout said, reflecting on his basketball coaching career. “Having the opportunity to represent and serve the players, school, and community of Bennington is a gift.”

Two campaigns ago, the Lady Bulldogs arguably had their best season in program history. Bennington advanced to the Class 2A state tournament, a first for the Bulldogs. Bennington drew the No. 7 seed and competed with No. 2 Trego Community before falling 45-31. Bennington finished 16-8 that season, an impressive accomplishment considering the 2-19 season in 2016-17.

“Bennington High School has been very fortunate to have had coach Trout involved with our girls and boys basketball programs for the past 14 years,” said Jason Feil, Bennington athletic director. “He has had a large impact on many young lives during his tenure.”

Trout started his coaching career at Hays Middle School. Following nine years of service, Trout went to Bennington, starting as an assistant boys basketball coach. Trout then took over the girls program after eight years on the boys side. Trout accumulated a record of 57-67.

Although he’s walking away from basketball, he plans to be with his wife in the stands next season while continuing his role as a coach for track and field and cross country.

“Thankfully, he won’t be leaving our building,” Feil said. “He’ll still be able to positively influence our students and athletes here at Bennington.”

Feil noted that a search is underway.

“At this current time, we are accepting applications for the girls basketball head coaching position as well as two assistant jobs for the program. Qualified individuals who are interested should send an email to Jason Feil ([email protected]) with their resume and coaching experience.”