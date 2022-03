An angry, intoxicated bar patron takes his frustrations out on a wall mounted trophy deer.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that as a disgruntled man was leaving Hank’s Tavern, 116 S. Broadway around closing time early Wednesday, he punched the deer on the wall – knocking it to the floor, breaking off an antler.

Police believe they have identified the male subject on video from inside the bar.

Damage is estimated at $1,000.