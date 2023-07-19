Troopers Inspecting School Vehicles

It’s another sign that the new school year is just around the corner. The Kansas Highway Patrol is beginning the process of school vehicle inspections. Each year every school vehicle used to transport students is inspected.

The Kansas Highway Patrol will be working to ensure students are safe on their travels to and from school. According to the agency, every July and August, KHP troopers partner with school districts across the state to check all school buses and ensure they are in proper working condition.

Troopers will check the buses until the beginning of the school session to make sure the vehicles will safely load, transport and unload students. Troopers will check the lights, emergency exits, tires, windshield wipers, fire extinguishers, first aid kits and emergency spill kits.

“Our children are the future. We owe it to the family members and their children to make sure these kids arrive to and from their destinations safely,” said KHP Captain Candice Breshears. “By partnering with school districts across Kansas, we can ensure that we are taking the proper steps to keep Kansas children safe.”

A decal will be displayed in the lower driver’s side corner of the windshield for any bus or school vehicle passing inspection. Vehicles that do not comply with safety regulations cannot be used to transport students until all defects are corrected and a Trooper re-checks the vehicle.

In 2022, the Patrol inspected 10,812 buses and other school vehicles for defects

_ _ _

Kansas Highway Patrol photo