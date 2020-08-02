Troopers Inspecting School Buses

It’s another sign that the new school year is just around the corner. The Kansas Highway Patrol is inspecting school buses and other transport vehicles. Each year every school vehicle used to transport students is inspected.

According to the agency, they are working to ensure students are kept safe on their travels to and from school. Every July and August, KHP troopers, in conjunction with school districts across the state, check all school buses to ensure they are in good working order.

Troopers will check the buses from the middle of July until the beginning of the school session to make sure the vehicles will load, transport, and unload students safely. A few of the things troopers will be checking are the lights, emergency exits, tires, windshield wipers, fire extinguishers, first aid kits, and emergency spill kits.

For any bus or school vehicle passing inspection a red sticker will be displayed in the lower driver’s side corner of the windshield. Vehicles that do not comply with safety regulations cannot be used to transport students until all defects are corrected and a trooper rechecks the vehicle.

Since 2010, the Kansas Highway Patrol has inspected over 100,000 school buses.

Kansas Highway Patrol Photo