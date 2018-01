Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy over the Christmas weekend. According to the agency, among other things, troopers issued over 1,200 citations and warnings, and assisted over 900 motorists.

Troopers worked one fatal crash over the holiday weekend. The fatal crash was in Sheridan County.

The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6:00 pm on Friday, December 29, 2017, through 11:59 pm on Monday, January 1, 2018.