Troopers Have Busy New Year

By Todd Pittenger January 2, 2024

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy on roads and highways across the state over New Year’s Weekend.

Among other things, troopers wrote 717 speeding tickets, including one to a motorist for driving 119 MPH in a 75 MPH zone on I-70 eastbound in Dickinson County. The total fine for the speeding violation is $513.

Troopers also made 29 DUI arrests, and worked one non-DUI related fatal crash which resulted in one non-DUI related fatality.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024.

_ _ _

 

Enforcement Data202220232024
DUI Arrests112229
Speed Citations490567717
Speed Warnings409439476
Safety Belt Citations304739
Safety Belt Warnings4493
Safety Belt Teen Citations235
Safety Belt Teen Warnings001
Child Restraint Citations81019
Motorist Assist648517504
Crash Data202220232024
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Fatal Crashes341
Non-DUI Related Fatalities351

Reporting period for 2022 ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Reporting period for 2023 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023