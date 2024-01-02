Troopers Have Busy New Year

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy on roads and highways across the state over New Year’s Weekend.

Among other things, troopers wrote 717 speeding tickets, including one to a motorist for driving 119 MPH in a 75 MPH zone on I-70 eastbound in Dickinson County. The total fine for the speeding violation is $513.

Troopers also made 29 DUI arrests, and worked one non-DUI related fatal crash which resulted in one non-DUI related fatality.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Enforcement Data 2022 2023 2024 DUI Arrests 11 22 29 Speed Citations 490 567 717 Speed Warnings 409 439 476 Safety Belt Citations 30 47 39 Safety Belt Warnings4 4 9 3 Safety Belt Teen Citations 2 3 5 Safety Belt Teen Warnings 0 0 1 Child Restraint Citations 8 10 19 Motorist Assist 648 517 504

Crash Data 2022 2023 2024 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Fatal Crashes 3 4 1 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 3 5 1