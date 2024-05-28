Troopers Have Busy Holiday Weekend

By Todd Pittenger May 28, 2024

Kansas State Troopers assisted 532 motorists over the Memorial Day holiday reporting period.

Among other things, troopers made 21 DUI arrests, and issued 840 speeding tickets.

The Kansas Highway Patrol  also worked one fatal non-DUI related crash with three non-DUI related fatalities during the holiday reporting period.

The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24th through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27th.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2022 and 2023.

Enforcement Data202220232024
DUI Arrests172021
Speed Citations833756840
Speed Warnings639562565
Safety Belt Citations1017292
Safety Belt Warnings92612
Safety Belt Teen Citations567
Safety Belt Teen Warnings000
Child Restraint Citations291621
Motorist Assist811705532
Crash Data202220232024
Fatal DUI Related Crashes100
DUI Related Fatalities100
Non-DUI Fatal Crashes141
Non-DUI Related Fatalities173

Reporting period for 2022 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 27 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022.

Reporting period for 2023 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023