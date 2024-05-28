Troopers Have Busy Holiday Weekend

Kansas State Troopers assisted 532 motorists over the Memorial Day holiday reporting period.

Among other things, troopers made 21 DUI arrests, and issued 840 speeding tickets.

The Kansas Highway Patrol also worked one fatal non-DUI related crash with three non-DUI related fatalities during the holiday reporting period.

The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24th through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27th.