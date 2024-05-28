Troopers Have Busy Holiday Weekend

Kansas State Troopers assisted 532 motorists over the Memorial Day holiday reporting period.
Among other things, troopers made 21 DUI arrests, and issued 840 speeding tickets.
The Kansas Highway Patrol also worked one fatal non-DUI related crash with three non-DUI related fatalities during the holiday reporting period.
The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24th through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27th.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2022 and 2023.
|Enforcement Data
|2022
|2023
|2024
|DUI Arrests
|17
|20
|21
|Speed Citations
|833
|756
|840
|Speed Warnings
|639
|562
|565
|Safety Belt Citations
|101
|72
|92
|Safety Belt Warnings
|9
|26
|12
|Safety Belt Teen Citations
|5
|6
|7
|Safety Belt Teen Warnings
|0
|0
|0
|Child Restraint Citations
|29
|16
|21
|Motorist Assist
|811
|705
|532
|Crash Data
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|1
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|1
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Fatal Crashes
|1
|4
|1
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|1
|7
|3
Reporting period for 2022 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 27 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022.
Reporting period for 2023 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023