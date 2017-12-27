Salina, KS

Troopers Have Busy Christmas Weekend

Todd PittengerDecember 27, 2017

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy over the Christmas weekend. According to the agency, among other things, troopers issued over 1,100 citations and warnings, and assisted nearly 700 motorists.

The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6:00 pm on Friday, December 22, through 11:59 pm on Monday, December 25.

The Kansas Highway Patrol did not work any fatal crashes over the holiday weekend.

Information in the table is compared to data from both 2015 and 2016 for the same reporting period.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

