Nearly two-dozen Kansas Highway Patrol recruits had their badges pinned on Tuesday afternoon in Salina and officially became Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers.

The 21 new officers were part of KHP Recruit Classes #69 and #70, the latest graduates from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina.

The highlight of the day was the officers taking their oath, and then each having their new badge pinned on by a chosen loved one.

The Patrol’s 21 new Troopers will now enter the field training phase of the training program at their assigned locations.