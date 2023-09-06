Troopers Busy Over Labor Day Holiday

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers had a busy Labor Day Weekend, assisting over 750 motorists on roads and highways around the state.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked two fatal crashes, resulting in two fatalities during the reporting period. KHP personnel also assisted 772 motorists over the holiday reporting period

Information in the table is compared to data from 2021 and 2022.