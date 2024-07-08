Troopers Busy Over Independence Day Weekend

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy over the Independence Day holiday, keeping roads and highways across the state safe.

According to the agency, among other things KHP personnel assisted 901 motorists, issued 1,085 citations, and made 16 DUI arrests.

The agency worked no fatal crashes over the holiday.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2024