Troopers Busy Over Independence Day Weekend

By Todd Pittenger July 8, 2024

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy over the Independence Day holiday, keeping roads and highways across the state safe.

According to the agency, among other things KHP personnel assisted 901 motorists, issued 1,085 citations, and made 16 DUI arrests.

The agency worked no fatal crashes over the holiday.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2024

 

Enforcement Data202220232024
DUI Arrests183116
Speed Citations108211421085
Speed Warnings745872909
Safety Belt – Adult Citations111172142
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings10178
Safety Belt – Teen Citations687
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings020
Child Restraint – Citations242328
Motorist Assists8881085901
Crash Data202220232024
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes120
Non-DUI Related Fatalities120

Reporting period for 2022 was from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Reporting period for 2023 was from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Reporting period for 2024 was from 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 7.