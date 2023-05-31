Troopers Busy on Holiday Patrol

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy on roads and highways across the state over the Memorial Day travel period. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday May 29, 2023.

According to the agency, troopers worked four fatal crashes, resulting in five fatalities during the reporting period.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2021 and 2022.