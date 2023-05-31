Troopers Busy on Holiday Patrol

By Todd Pittenger May 31, 2023

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy on roads and highways across the state over the Memorial Day travel period.  The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday May 29, 2023.

According to the agency, troopers worked four fatal crashes, resulting in five fatalities during the reporting period.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2021 and 2022.

Enforcement Data202120222023
DUI Arrests201720
Speed Citations781833756
Speed Warnings474639562
Safety Belt Citations – adult7610172
Safety Belt Warnings – adult9926
Safety Belt Teen Citations156
Safety Belt Teen Warnings100
Child Restraint Citations20202916
Motorist Assist748811705
Crash Data202120222023
Fatal DUI Related Crashes010
DUI Related Fatalities010
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes314
Non-DUI Related Fatalities517

Reporting period for 2021 ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Reporting period for 2022 ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Reporting period for 2023 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.