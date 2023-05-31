Troopers Busy on Holiday Patrol

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy on roads and highways across the state over the Memorial Day travel period. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday May 29, 2023.
According to the agency, troopers worked four fatal crashes, resulting in five fatalities during the reporting period.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2021 and 2022.
|Enforcement Data
|2021
|2022
|2023
|DUI Arrests
|20
|17
|20
|Speed Citations
|781
|833
|756
|Speed Warnings
|474
|639
|562
|Safety Belt Citations – adult
|76
|101
|72
|Safety Belt Warnings – adult
|9
|926
|Safety Belt Teen Citations
|1
|5
|6
|Safety Belt Teen Warnings
|1
|0
|0
|Child Restraint Citations20
|20
|29
|16
|Motorist Assist
|748
|811
|705
|Crash Data
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|1
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|1
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|3
|1
|4
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|5
|1
|7
Reporting period for 2021 ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Reporting period for 2022 ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Reporting period for 2023 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.