A Kansas State Trooper was injured while assisting a motorist along Interstate 70 west of Salina Wednesday afternoon when a patrol vehicle was hit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Shortly after 2pm, a patrol vehicle was struck while assisting a motorist on I-70 Westbound at milepost 249 in Saline County. The Trooper was alert and conscious.

The Westbound lanes of I70 at milepost 249 were closed due to the accident.