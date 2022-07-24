Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 73 °

Trooper Crashes Stopping Robbery Suspects

Todd PittengerJuly 24, 2022

A Kansas State Trooper avoided serious injury Sunday afternoon when he crashed while stopping a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to the Hays Police Department,  at 10:40 a.m. dispatch received the first 911 call regarding an armed robbery at the Dollar General store at 1208 E. 27th street in Hays. The cashier reported a black male with a handgun robbed the store of money and left the building. The cashier reported that no one was injured.

Officers responded to the scene and began searching the area. Through further investigation it was learned that there were three suspects that left the scene in a black Ford pickup truck with a topper.

At 12:09 p.m. dispatch put out an Attempt to Locate for the three suspects in a black Ford Ranger or mid-sized pickup with a topper and silver running boards, unknown tag. They were considered armed and dangerous.

A Kansas Highway Patrol Lieutenant located the suspect vehicle at the Sonic in Oakley. The suspects fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle drove west in the east bound lane on Interstate 70 putting the public in harm’s way. The Trooper performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention  and both vehicles rolled trapping the trooper in his vehicle. The trooper sustained minor injuries.

At 12:29 p.m. KHP took all three suspects into custody.

A female suspect was taken to the Oakley hospital for injuries sustained in the roll over. The two male suspects were transported to the Ellis County Jail and are being held for armed robbery.

A member of the Hays Police Department Investigation Division responded to the scene to assist in processing the suspect vehicle and to collect evidence of the robbery. The firearm used in the robbery and other evidence were discarded from the suspect vehicle during the pursuit. These items were located along the highway and have been recovered.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Karrie Webb Wins Senior LPGA in Sal...

UPDATE: Karrie Webb solidified her first victory on the Legends Tour, defeating long-time competitor...

July 24, 2022 Comments

Trooper Crashes Stopping Robbery Su...

Top News

July 24, 2022

Free Rides to Back to School Events

Kansas News

July 24, 2022

FHSU Cyber Defense Program Redesign...

Kansas News

July 24, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Free Rides to Back to Sch...
July 24, 2022Comments
FHSU Cyber Defense Progra...
July 24, 2022Comments
Monarch Butterfly Now End...
July 23, 2022Comments
Final Round Salina Showdo...
July 23, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra