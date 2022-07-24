Trooper Crashes Stopping Robbery Suspects

A Kansas State Trooper avoided serious injury Sunday afternoon when he crashed while stopping a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to the Hays Police Department, at 10:40 a.m. dispatch received the first 911 call regarding an armed robbery at the Dollar General store at 1208 E. 27th street in Hays. The cashier reported a black male with a handgun robbed the store of money and left the building. The cashier reported that no one was injured.

Officers responded to the scene and began searching the area. Through further investigation it was learned that there were three suspects that left the scene in a black Ford pickup truck with a topper.

At 12:09 p.m. dispatch put out an Attempt to Locate for the three suspects in a black Ford Ranger or mid-sized pickup with a topper and silver running boards, unknown tag. They were considered armed and dangerous.

A Kansas Highway Patrol Lieutenant located the suspect vehicle at the Sonic in Oakley. The suspects fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle drove west in the east bound lane on Interstate 70 putting the public in harm’s way. The Trooper performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention and both vehicles rolled trapping the trooper in his vehicle. The trooper sustained minor injuries.

At 12:29 p.m. KHP took all three suspects into custody.

A female suspect was taken to the Oakley hospital for injuries sustained in the roll over. The two male suspects were transported to the Ellis County Jail and are being held for armed robbery.

A member of the Hays Police Department Investigation Division responded to the scene to assist in processing the suspect vehicle and to collect evidence of the robbery. The firearm used in the robbery and other evidence were discarded from the suspect vehicle during the pursuit. These items were located along the highway and have been recovered.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.