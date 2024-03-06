Trojans upset Cheney in State Quarterfinals

HUTCHINSON, KS – The Southeast of Saline Trojans knocked off the #2 seed in the Kansas Class 3A State Tournament on Wednesday evening, defeating Cheney 54-51.

The Trojans entered the contest as the underdogs, as they have been much of the postseason. But much like they have been all postseason, the Trojans were up to the test. Southeast of Saline jumped on the Cardinals early, leading by as many as 10 points in the opening quarter.

Cheney though, would not go away easily, battling all the way back to tie the game at 26-all at the half.

What would commence after halftime can only be defined as March Madness.

Six ties, and 10 lead changes later, the Trojnas would hold off the Cardinals last-second attempt at a deep three, to cling to the upset win.

Southeast of Saline was lead on the night by 24 points from Sophomore Gannon Jacobson, including a critical stretch of 8-straight points in the fourth quarter. Jacobson went 8-13 from the floor, nailed a trio of three-point baskets, and hauled in seven rebounds in the contest.

Owen Bailey would be the only other Trojan in double-figures, tallying 11 points with three three-pointers himself.

Cheney was willed to the finish line by three Cardinals, as Jackson Voth (15), Josh Burdick (13), and Colter McDaniel (11), all scored in double-figures in the losing effort.

With the victory, Southeast of Saline wins their 15th game of the season, clinching a third-straight trip to the Final Four in Class 3A, where they will be underdogs once again. Following #3 seed Goodland’s 68-46 win over Riverton on Wednesday night, Southeast will be the lower seed once more.

The matchup between Goodland and Southeast of Saline with tip-off at 6 PM on Friday night from the Hutchinson Sports Arena, and will pit together two former Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, as both Bryson Flax and Goodland Head Coach Mike Doll used to don the purple and gold coyote. But as the two matchup on Friday, one will wear the purple, with the other in gold.

Hear the postgame remarks from Bryson Flax, following Southeast’s victory below:

SCORING

(7) SE SALINE – 16 – 10 – 9 – 19 / 54

(2) CHENEY – 12 – 14 – 10 – 15 / 51

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (15-9)

Gannon Jacobson – 24

Owen Bailey – 11

Brenton Leeds – 6

Daniel Kejr – 5

Omar Calzada – 4

Kirby Davis – 3

Connor Caselman – 1

CHENEY (21-3)

Jackson Voth – 15

Josh Burdick – 13

Colter McDaniel – 11

Carter Peintner – 7

Quaid Thomas – 3

Nash Young – 2