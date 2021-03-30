Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Fair and Windy

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 28 °

Tristan Enaruna to Enter Transfer Portal

KU Athletics ReleaseMarch 30, 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced Tuesday that sophomore guard/forward Tristan Enaruna has entered the transfer portal.

“Tristan and I met this morning and he informed us that he will be entering the transfer portal,” Self said. “Obviously, this was a difficult finish for Tristan this year with the COVID situation and not being able to finish the season with the team. He represented himself, his teammates, our program and our university with first-class daily and he will be missed. His best ball is ahead of him and we all support his decision and wish him well.”

Enaruna played in 55 games over the last two seasons for Kansas and averaged 10.2 minutes, 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game for his KU career. He played in 25 contests in 2020-21 but missed the last four games due to COVID protocols. The Flevoland, Netherlands, native posted career-highs in points (12) and rebounds (7) at TCU (1.5.21) earlier this season.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Tyon Grant-Foster to Enter Transfer Portal

March 29, 2021 3:53 pm

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 3/25

March 26, 2021 10:13 am

Kansas Falls to USC in Second Round of NCAA T...

March 23, 2021 9:54 am

Kansas Advances in NCAA Tournament with 93-84...

March 20, 2021 9:57 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Tristan Enaruna to Enter Transfer P...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced Tuesday that sophomore guard...

March 30, 2021 Comments

Handel’s Messiah on KSAL

Kansas News

March 30, 2021

Police Searching For Trio Believed ...

Kansas News

March 30, 2021

Burglar Steals Motorcycle, Other Pr...

Kansas News

March 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Handel’s Messiah on KSAL
March 30, 2021Comments
Police Searching For Trio...
March 30, 2021Comments
Burglar Steals Motorcycle...
March 30, 2021Comments
Teen Accused of Murdering...
March 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices