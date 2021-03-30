Tristan Enaruna to Enter Transfer Portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced Tuesday that sophomore guard/forward Tristan Enaruna has entered the transfer portal.

“Tristan and I met this morning and he informed us that he will be entering the transfer portal,” Self said. “Obviously, this was a difficult finish for Tristan this year with the COVID situation and not being able to finish the season with the team. He represented himself, his teammates, our program and our university with first-class daily and he will be missed. His best ball is ahead of him and we all support his decision and wish him well.”

Enaruna played in 55 games over the last two seasons for Kansas and averaged 10.2 minutes, 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game for his KU career. He played in 25 contests in 2020-21 but missed the last four games due to COVID protocols. The Flevoland, Netherlands, native posted career-highs in points (12) and rebounds (7) at TCU (1.5.21) earlier this season.