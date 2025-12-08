Trisha Yearwood Coming to Salina

A country superstar is coming to Salina. Singer, songwriter, cookbook author, and television personality Trisha Yearwood is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Yearwood has had five number one hits on the Billboard Country charts, including her debut “She’s in Love with the Boy” and the iconic crossover smash “How Do I Live”. She also boasts numerous other major hits, including 19 top-ten singles, solidifying her status as a country music legend.

The Three-time Grammy winner will release a new album on January 23rd. To celebrate the arrival of the album titled “The Mirror (Deluxe)”, Yearwood will embark on “The Mirror Tour: An Intimate Acoustic Evening of Stories and Songs”, joined by fellow singer songwriters Leslie Satcher and Bridgette Tatum. The tour offers fans a rare, up-close experience as Yearwood brings the deeply personal songs of The Mirror to life, alongside the iconic hits that have defined her legendary career.

The tour will make a stop at the Stiefel in Salina on Thursday, March 12th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.