Triple Show Coming to Stiefel

A triple show is coming to the Stiefel Theatre in Salina this Summer. Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, and Mavis Staples are all coming for one big night of music.

It’s been a remarkable year for Trombone Shorty, who released his most recent album, Lifted, last April. He performed “Shotgun” at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson during Grammy week this month and also performed at the Grammy Salute to Paul Simon Concert which aired this past December on CBS. Additional television appearances in 2022 included the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, ESPN’s Sportscenter, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Good Morning America.

Shorty spent much of 2022 with his band headlining prestigious venues including Red Rocks, the Hollywood Bowl and Central Park Summerstage. Just last week, he helped to kick off the Mardi Gras season in New Orleans with his 3rd-annual Shorty Gras concert following the Krewe of Freret Parade, which featured his very own parade float. In January he led a cultural exchange trip to Cuba in partnership with his own Trombone Shorty Foundation. The five-day “Havana Funk Expedition” trip celebrated the longstanding musical and cultural connections between New Orleans and Cuba. Other 2022 highlights include his first-ever GRAMMY win for his work on Jon Batiste’s album, and an in-depth interview with Marc Maron’s WTF podcast where Marc attested “I can’t remember the last time I heard a power horn band like that.”

$1 from each ticket sold will benefit The Trombone Shorty Foundation – whose mission is to inspire the next generation of talented youth through music education, instruction, mentorship, and performance. Learn more at www.tromboneshortyfoundation.org. $1 from each ticket sold will also benefit Ziggy Marley’s 501(c)3 URGE — supporting efforts in Jamaica and other developing areas around the world, URGE’s objectives include building new schools, operating health clinics and supporting the overall well being of children. Learn more at www.urgefoundation.org

ZIGGY MARLEY

Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft. Equal parts master storyteller and motivational guide, he deftly explores issues from environmental awareness to self-empowerment, social injustice to political inequity, while returning again and again to the transformative power of love. And over the past 15 years with his own companies, Tuff Gong Worldwide and Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his masters and publishing; alongside his charity URGE – benefiting the well-being of children in Jamaica, Africa and North America. For more, visit ziggymarley.com and all socials at @ziggymarley.

MAVIS STAPLES

It’s impossible to listen to a voice like Staples’ without contemplating all she’s been through in her life—the album cover features a heartrending Gordon Parks photo that speaks to the casual cruelty of racial segregation in 1950’s Alabama—but it only serves to make her optimism and resilience that much more inspiring and contagious. There is darkness and doubt on the album to be sure (the spirit of Pops Staples informs the mournful “Heavy On My Mind,” which recognizes that some wounds never heal, while the poignant “Never Needed Anyone” stings with the pain of lingering regret) but it’s consistently overpowered by hope and conviction. “Been holding on too long to let go / Running too hard to slow down / Believing too deep to not have faith,” Staples confesses on the soulful “One More Change To Make.” In that sense, the album’s title is more than just an observation. When Staples and Harper join forces to sing “We Get By,” it’s a prayer, a promise, an invitation.

“I sing because I want to leave people feeling better than I found them,” Staples concludes. “I want them to walk away with a positive message in their hearts, feeling stronger than they felt before. I’m singing to myself for those same reasons, too.”

Even the messenger needs a reminder every now and then.

Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, and Mavis Staples will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, August 12th. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday.