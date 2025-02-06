Triple Murder Suspect Transferred From Abilene

By Todd Pittenger February 6, 2025

A triple murder suspect is returned to Kansas City from Abilene to face charges.

Armando Navarro, 50, was booked into the Platte County Jail Wednesday on charges including first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Hailey Hopcus, 49-year-old Jodie Hopcus and 73-year-old Sherri Duncan at a home on February 2nd.

Navarro was captured near Abilene  a few hours later after his vehicle became disabled.  A Dickinson County Sheriff Deputy responded to a motorist assist call and made contact with him. He was out of the road and advised he was waiting for a tow truck. The deputy then left the scene but told Navarro he would check on him later.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was later notified that Navarro was a suspect in a triple homicide. Deputies returned to the area and confirmed hewas still with the vehicle.

Additional deputies arrived as well as troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol. While awaiting the arrival of an armored vehicle from the Junction City Police department, deputies observed Navarro leaving the area and heading towards K-15 Highway. The Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and another deputy contacted hime. A brief foot pursuit ensued and the K-9 was deployed. Navarro surrendered to the K-9 unit and was taken into custody by deputies.