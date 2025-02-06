Triple Murder Suspect Transferred From Abilene

A triple murder suspect is returned to Kansas City from Abilene to face charges.

Armando Navarro, 50, was booked into the Platte County Jail Wednesday on charges including first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Hailey Hopcus, 49-year-old Jodie Hopcus and 73-year-old Sherri Duncan at a home on February 2nd.

Navarro was captured near Abilene a few hours later after his vehicle became disabled. A Dickinson County Sheriff Deputy responded to a motorist assist call and made contact with him. He was out of the road and advised he was waiting for a tow truck. The deputy then left the scene but told Navarro he would check on him later.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was later notified that Navarro was a suspect in a triple homicide. Deputies returned to the area and confirmed hewas still with the vehicle.