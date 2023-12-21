Triple Car Thief Arrested

A man suspected of stealing three cars in Salina was taken into custody by the Kansas Highway Patrol on Wednesday.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, 31-year-old Bradley Jamison of Abilene was arrested after Junction City Police initiated a pursuit of a Ford Focus reported stolen from the Kwik Shop on Fairdale Road in Salina.

Police believe he’s linked to a couple other car thefts in Salina – after driver’s left their vehicle’s unlocked and running.

Jamison is now facing charges for vehicle theft, flee and elude and multiple traffic violations.