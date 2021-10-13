Salina, KS

Trio Attacks Man In Kenwood Park

KSAL StaffOctober 13, 2021

A Salina man was allegedly beaten in a park and robbed by his assailants.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Kenwood Park on Tuesday evening around 8:30pm after a 28-year-old man was attacked by three males in their late teens or early twenties.

The victim told police he was approached by a white male near the locomotive who asked if he was, “here causing some problems earlier?”

Moments later he said two black males joined the white male as they began hitting him. Police say the trio tore off the victim’s hoodie and stole his cell phone before running away.

The victim did not require medical attention for a cut above his right eye and scrapes on his stomach, back and knees.

