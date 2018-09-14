Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 68 °

Trinity Nips Ell-Saline In Thriller

Morgan LillichSeptember 14, 2018

The Ell-Saline football squad suffered its first defeat of the season Friday night, as the Cardinals dropped a hard-fought, 8-6 loss to the Trinity Celtics in Hutchinson.

Coming into the matchup, neither first-team defense had surrendered a score through the first two games of the season, with Ell-Saline having outscored its first two opponents 96-13.  Trinity entered the contest having outscored its first two opponents 64-0.  Both defenses held serve throughout the night, with each team limited to just one touchdown.

With 10:31 to play in the second quarter, Trinity senior wide receiver Issac Miller took a handoff from senior quarterback Kaleb Hammeke, scoring on an end around off the left edge for a five-yard touchdown scamper.  On the ensuing play, Hammeke faked a handoff, drawing a bite from the Ell-Saline defense, opening up a big hole up the middle for the two-point conversion run, giving the Celtics an 8-0 advantage.

The Ell-Saline offense, held to just 83 total first half yards, finally got things rolling in the fourth quarter.

With 7:20 remaining, senior quarterback Nick Davenport connected with sophomore wide receiver Treyton Peterson on an 86-yard bomb down the near sideline, pulling the Cardinals within two.  On the following two-point conversion attempt, Davenport’s pass grazed off the fingertips of junior tight end Caleb Hammonds, falling incomplete.

After forcing a late stop, the Ell-Saline offense had one final opportunity to give the Cardinals a come-from-behind win.

Following a 41-yard pass completion from Davenport to Hammonds, Ell-Saline found itself inside the Trinity 35-yard line, but the Celtic defense came up big from there, sacking Davenport twice, including an all important takedown on 4th and 14, forcing a turnover on downs.  With Ell-Saline out of time outs, Hammeke finished off the night with three consecutive kneeldowns, giving Trinity the 8-6 win on Homecoming Night in Hutchinson.

Davenport finished the night 7-for-15 through the air for 159 yards, with one touchdown and one interception – the Ell-Saline signal caller’s first of the season.

Peterson led the receiving corps, hauling in two grabs for 94 yards.

On the ground, Ell-Saline ran it 28 times for 81 yards, with Davenport leading the way with a season-high 14 carries for 44 yards.

Ell-Saline (2-1) moves on to face off with Heart of America League rival Sedgwick next Friday, while Trinity (3-0) begins district play in Week 4, traveling to Conway Springs.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/8

September 8, 2018 10:08 am

Ell-Saline Tames Remington

September 7, 2018 10:26 pm

Ell-Saline Soars Past Sterling

August 31, 2018 10:43 pm

High School Football Tour – Ell-Saline ...

August 16, 2018 12:41 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Streak Busters: Central Takes Down ...

To open 2018, the Salina Central Mustangs ended an 18-game losing skid. The streak busters were a...

September 14, 2018 Comments

Trinity Nips Ell-Saline In Thriller

Sports News

September 14, 2018

Minneapolis Suffers First Loss At H...

Sports News

September 14, 2018

Defense Propels Sacred Heart to Fir...

Sports News

September 14, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Dr. Tisa Mason Inaugurate...
September 14, 2018Comments
CityGo Bus Service Now on...
September 14, 2018Comments
Scam Costs Salina Man
September 14, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 9-1...
September 14, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH