A group of students from Salina South High School are planning to get an early jump on Halloween. Students, friends, and family from the school’s drama department are planning to go out in costume, going door-to-door volunteering to gather good donations

Salina High School South’s Thespian Troupe #1476 is planning to participate in the International Thespian Societys Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat program. Members of South’s Drama Club will be knocking on doors asking for canned and dry goods that will be donated to the Salina Food Bank.

According to the South Drams Department, theatre students will be dressed in costumes to collect food donations during the local Trick or Treat activities on Tuesday, October 29th from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thousands of pounds of food will be collected in one night across the state, giving organizations the ability to help thousands of local people.

Last year approximately 875 lbs of food was collected during the effort.