Trick-or-Treat So Kids Can Eat

Todd PittengerOctober 27, 2021

A group of students from Salina South High School are planning to get an early jump on Halloween. Students, friends, and family from the school’s drama department are planning to go out in costume Thursday, going door-to-door volunteering to gather food donations

Salina High School South’s Thespian Troupe #1476 is planning to participate in the International Thespian Society’s Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat program.  Members of South’s Drama Club will be knocking on doors from 5:00pm until 6:30pm. asking for canned and dry goods that will be donated to the Salina Food Bank.

Thousands of pounds of food will be collected in one night across the state, giving organizations the ability to help thousands of local people.

The South students have a goal of  collecting 1,000 pounds of food.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

