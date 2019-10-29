Trick Not Treat: Accumulating Snow Possible

Its still October, but parts of Kansas are preparing for snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a large part of the state, from late Tuesday to late Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, accumulating snowfall will be possible late Tuesday night through Wednesday for areas generally north of Highway 50 which may impact travel on Wednesday.

Snowfall amounts in some parts of northwester Kansas could range from three to six inches. In central Kansas, one to three inches of snow is anticipated.

Residents are being urged to use caution when traveling on roads in the impacted area.