Salina, KS

Now: 20 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 28 °

Trick Not Treat: Accumulating Snow Possible

Todd PittengerOctober 29, 2019

Its still October, but parts of Kansas are preparing for snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a large part of the state, from late Tuesday to late Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, accumulating snowfall will be possible late Tuesday night through Wednesday for areas generally north of Highway 50 which may impact travel on Wednesday.

Snowfall amounts in some parts of northwester Kansas could range from three to six inches. In central Kansas, one to three inches of snow is anticipated.

Residents are being urged to use caution when traveling on roads in the impacted area.

 

The area shaded in purple is under a winter weather advisory from 9:00 Tuesday night through 9:00 Wednesday night.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Trick Not Treat: Accumulating Snow ...

Its still October, but parts of Kansas are preparing for snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in ef...

October 29, 2019 Comments

Trick-Or-Treat So Kids Can Eat

Kansas News

October 29, 2019

Multiple Large Lottery Prizes Won

Top News

October 29, 2019

Bethany’s Townsend Earns KCAC Honor

Sports News

October 28, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Trick-Or-Treat So Kids Ca...
October 29, 2019Comments
Drug Take Back a Success
October 28, 2019Comments
Salina Police
Pot Found in Pickup
October 28, 2019Comments
Cash, Guns Stolen
October 28, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH