Tri-Rivers Fair Royalty Crowned

The King and Queen of the Tri-Rivers Fair have been crowned.

In a ceremony Wednesday night, Sam Stone from the Boldly Go 4-H Club and Sydney Hynes from the Cardinal 4-H Club were crowned the 2019 Tri-Rivers Fair King and Queen. Hynes received a tiara and beautifun bouqet of flowers while Stone Queen received the king’s black cowboy hat.

The 17-year-old Hynes will be a senior this year at Ell-Saline High School.Stone, also 17-years-old, graduated from Sacred Heart High School this Spring and will attend the University of Kansas this fall.

Tri-Rivers Fair funs and festivities continue through this weekend. Many favorites are back this year including the rodeo, demolition derby, carnival and the draft horse show. All of the booths and exhibits, and the FFA petting zoo are open daily through Saturday.

There are a couple of new additions to the fair this year, including a Friday night concert.

—

