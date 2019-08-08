Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Heavy T-Storm

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 68 °

Tri-Rivers Fair Royalty Crowned

Todd PittengerAugust 8, 2019

The King and Queen of the Tri-Rivers Fair have been crowned.

In a ceremony Wednesday night, Sam Stone from the Boldly Go 4-H Club and Sydney Hynes from the Cardinal 4-H Club were crowned the 2019 Tri-Rivers Fair King and Queen.  Hynes received a tiara and beautifun bouqet of flowers while Stone Queen received the king’s black cowboy hat.

The 17-year-old Hynes will be a senior this year at Ell-Saline High School.Stone, also 17-years-old, graduated from Sacred Heart High School this Spring and will attend the University of Kansas this fall.

Tri-Rivers Fair funs and festivities continue through this weekend. Many favorites are back this year including the rodeo, demolition derby, carnival and the draft horse show. All of the booths and exhibits, and the FFA petting zoo are open daily through Saturday.

There are a couple of new additions to the fair this year, including a Friday night concert.

2019 Tri Rivers Fair Compete Schedule of Events

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

President Meets With Former Salina ...

President Donald Trump met with survivors of last weekend's mass shooting in both Texas and Ohio. ...

August 8, 2019 Comments

Tri-Rivers Fair Royalty Crowned

Top News

August 8, 2019

AUDIO: 2019 Chiefs Training Camp Re...

Sports News

August 7, 2019

Cat Helps Katelyn with 4-H

Kansas News

August 7, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Cat Helps Katelyn with 4-...
August 7, 2019Comments
Salina Rental Scam
August 7, 2019Comments
Several Lights Stolen Fro...
August 7, 2019Comments
High-End Equipment Stolen...
August 7, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH