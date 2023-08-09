Tri Rivers Fair Royalty Crowned

The King and Queen of the Tri-Rivers Fair have been crowned.

In a ceremony Wednesday night, Andy Marshall from the Sunny Valley 4-H Club and Brynna Anderson from the Smoky View 4-H Club were crowned the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair King and Queen. Brynna received the queen’s tiara and beautiful bouquet of flowers while Andy received the king’s black cowboy hat.

Tri-Rivers Fair fun and festivities continue through this weekend. Many favorites are back this year including the demolition derby, carnival and the draft horse show.

There are a couple of new additions to the fair this year, including a Show and Sell artist showcase and a Woof-Fest dog event.

Other fair highlights include:

The Community Showcase will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall showcasing talent from the local area.

Thursday will include evening activity geared just for kids. The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull, coordinated by M&C Pedal Power, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with registration at 5:45 p.m. outside of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull will include competition categories for kids ages 4-12, with trophies awarded. This is a qualifying event for the Kansas State Fair.



A Touch-A-Truck event will take place from 6-9 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot south of Tony’s Pizza Event Center for kids to explore. The Touch-A-Truck event hopes to include a school bus, a semi-truck and trailer, a tractor from, and other heavy equipment and emergency response equipment.



The Tri-Rivers Fair will be launching its first Artist Show and Sell Showcase this year. Nine different artists will have their works on display inside the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. Each piece will be for sale, at a cost of not more than $100.

The Tri-Rivers Fair, in cooperation with Salina Cornhole, will host a corn hole tournament, starting at 6 p.m. Friday in the horse practice arena at the heart of the Saline County Expo Center. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. which includes a $40 registration fee. The tournament will be a double elimination tournament with prize money distributed to fi rst, second and third place winners.



Carnival Wed – Saturday

_ _ _

TRI RIVERS FAIR COMPLETE SCHEDULE