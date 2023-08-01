Tri-Rivers Fair Launches Artist Event

The 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair will include local artists from the region in the launch of the Show and Sell Artist Showcase from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 in the lobby of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

“The Tri-Rivers Fair is offering an opportunity for local people to correlate a passion and appreciate of art with its agricultural heritage at the Show and Sale Artist Showcase,” Rita Deister, Tri-Rivers Fairboard member and showcase coordinator, said. “The event provides a marketing opportunity for the emerging artist to display and sell art in a family friendly atmosphere at an affordable price.”

The showcase will include nine local artists, and offer an opportunity for attendees to purchase local art. All art will be priced at $100 or less.

“We are excited to have nine local artists signed up to participate in the artist showcase,” Deister said. “The artists represent a variety of crafts, including hard crafted jewelry, hand poured acrylics and epoxy art, wood products, wall hangings, mixed media prints and original framed and unframed art work.”

Framed and unframed art

Cal McNichols, Lindsborg, will display and sell original artwork both framed and unframed, as well as prints during the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair Show and Sell Artist Showcase. McNichols loves to draw people, as well as goofy characters that he makes up, valuing the expressions and body movements in his work. McNichols will also be selling his self-published graphic novels, that you can learn more about at https://motherlandcomic.com. More information about McNichols’ work can be found on his Instagram, [email protected]

Eldon Clark Jr., Minneapolis, will also display and sell framed and unframed art, with his photography on display and for sale during the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair Show and Sell Artist Showcase. Clark has been a professional photographer for almost 40 years, doing portrait work full time. However, his passion has always been photographing wildlife and wild weather in Kansas.

Mandy Norwood, Salina, will display and sell unframed art at the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair Show and Sell Artist Showcase, also inspired by nature. Norwood’s work uses a hand poured acrylic and resin art medium, portraying the life she observes in her surroundings. More information about Norwood’s work can be found on her Facebook page, Shallow Creek Studio.

Kevin Newell, Salina, will also display and sell unframed art at the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair Show and Sell Artist Showcase, designed with epoxy. The unframed art includes abstract acrylic pours with epoxy and subdued American flags with epoxy. Custom epoxy coasters will also be available for sale.

Sarah Swarts, Gypsum, will display and sell acrylic poured unframed art at the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair Show and Sell Artist Showcase. Swarts work available for purchase includes wall hangings, table pieces and kitchen trivets. More information about Swarts’ work can be found on the Facebook page, Let It Flow.

Functional art

Tara Baxter, Salina, will display and sell some functional art created by wood burning and mandala inspired techniques during the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair Show and Sell Artist Showcase. Items she has burned include clocks, cutting boards and coasters. Baxter takes her inspiration from echoes of life’s inner essence. She finds particular beauty in functionality and enjoys creating pieces centered around their uses. More information about Baxter’s work can be found on Instagram at Tarab.designs.

Amethyst Sankey and Pam Pentico, Salina, will display and sell functional pieces of jewelry during the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair Show and Sell Artist Showcase. The jewelry is hand-crafted, Maille and wire style jewelry, which includes earrings, bracelets and chains. More information about their word can be found on Facebook at The Metalbender.

Wade and Tiffany Waddle, Assaria, will display and sell functional wooden items during the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair Show and Sell Artist Showcase. The Waddles create a variety of items using different types of hard wood. The items for sale will include cutting boards, bowls, home decor, kids puzzles and jewelry. More information about the work of the Waddles can be found on Facebook and Instagram at WaddleWoodCreations.

Rachel Miller, Salina, will display both functional and framable artwork during the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair Show and Sell Artist Showcase. She creates mixed media prints and clothing using a combination of painting and linocut printmaking. She enjoys basing her creations on fond memories of growing up on a farm in Western Kansas, and the many visual aspects that makes Kansas an amazing state. More information about Miller’s work can be found on her Facebook page, Rachel Thaemert Miller.

More fair info

“The Tri-Rivers Fair is a family friendly event,” Deister said. “It is an opportunity for all ages to participate. Participation at the fair is one of my fondest childhood memories.”

The 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair will launch at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 with a parade in Downtown Salina on Santa Fe, from Elm Street to Prescott, focused in the 2023 fair theme, Sew It, Grow It, Show It.

Fair events will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 9, with the open class exhibits registered between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Kenwood Hall at the Saline County Expo Center. Horticulture and floraculture exhibits are required to register a day early, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. 4-H exhibits and shows will begin on Wednesday. The carnival, provided by WEEE Entertainment, will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Thursday, Aug. 10 will include 4-H livestock shows throughout the day. The community showcase will take place in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Center and free evening activities just for kids will include a pedal tractor pull with registration at 5:45 p.m. and the pull starting at 6:30 south of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center (TPEC); and the second annual Touch-A-Truck event from 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot between TPEC and Kenwood Cove.

Friday, Aug. 11 will include the 4-H horse show in Ag Hall, with Pee Wee Showmanship open to the public, ages 2-7, at 1 p.m. in Barn #2. A corn hole tournament will begin at 5:30 p.m. south of Ag Hall. A beer garden will be provided during the tournament, and coolers will be allowed in for an additional charge.

On Saturday, Aug. 12 the livestock premium sale returns to the morning at 9 a.m., with an Antique Tractor Show starting at 10 a.m. south of TPEC and Woof-Fest from 1-5 p.m. in the Great Plains Manufacturing hall inside TPEC. A silent auction and raffle will end at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 in Kenwood Hall, with bidding starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The proceeds from the silent auction and raffle go towards 4-H scholarships. Evening entertainment on Saturday includes the Draft Horse Pull at 7 p.m. in Ag Hall and a Demo Derby at 7 p.m. at the Salina Speedway.