Tri-Rivers Fair Focused on Local Participation

The 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair is scheduled for August 8-12, with opportunities for local folks to showcase their efforts, motivated by the fair theme, “Sew It, Grow It, Show It.”

Opportunities extend beyond clothing and garden produce.“Where the rodeo brought participants in from other communities, we are transitioning to events that involve more local people,” Carl Garten, Tri-Rivers Fair Board President, said. “Those are the kind of things we are hoping in the future to do more, and get more local people involved in the fair.”

Entertainment options during the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair include more local people.“The entertainment options involve the local community,” Garten said.

“The demolition derby is an opportunity to smash their cars up, the cornhole tournament involves local teams participating, the art show is local artists and WolfFest involves local folks and their dogs. It’s not just for adults, or 4-H youth, but there are opportunities for general you. Anybody can participate in the Tri-Rivers Fair.”According to Garten, the Tri-Rivers Fair is an opportunity for 4-H youth to exhibit the work they have accomplished over the past year, and it is an opportunity for the general public to showcase what they are doing in their life. Interested fair-goers can find out more online at www.tririversfair.org or on Facebook at Tri-Rivers Fair.

EXHIBITS: Opportunities for local participation gear up on Tuesday, Aug. 8, with open class exhibits and 4-H conference judging. 4-H conference judging is not open to the public and information for 4-H families can be received from the Central Kansas District Extension Office in Salina. Open class exhibits are open to the public, and those folks in Saline County who have flower and vegetable gardens have an earlier entry time than the other divisions of exhibits.

Floriculture and horticulture divisions must be entered between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, with entry through the southwest door of Kenwood Hall at the Saline County Expo Center. Other exhibits, including baked goods, preserved foods, photography, quilts, handcrafts, clothing, woodworking, antiques, ceramics, fine art youth projects and more, can be checked in for exhibit between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Community members who choose to exhibit also have an opportunity to receive feedback on their exhibits, as exhibits in open class are judged and premium money is awarded to entires earning first, second and third place awards.

A best of show is also awarded in each division.More information about exhibiting at the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair can be found online at www.tririversfair.org.Also in Kenwood Hall, community members can support 4-H scholarships by bidding on silent auction items. Bidding starts at 1 p.m. on Thursday and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday. 4-H exhibits will be open to the public starting on Wednesday, Aug. 9 through Saturday, Aug. 12. Exhibits include similar projects as open class exhibits, and include 4-H livestock exhibits.