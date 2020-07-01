Tri-Rivers Fair Canceled

Fair board members have decided to cancel the public portion of the 2020 Tri-Rivers Fair. The organization made the announcement today via their website and social media.

“After much consideration, due to this fluid and unpredictable situation, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the public aspects of the 2020 Tri-Rivers Fair.

The 4-H side will continue with modifications.

If you have any questions, please contact us. We look forward to seeing you next year!”

Questions about how the 4-H portion will be organized can be directed to the Extension Office at 785-309-5850.